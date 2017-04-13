Foreign journalists in North Korea told to prepare for 'big' event

Foreign journalists visiting North Korea have been told to prepare for a "big and important event" as President Trump boasted he had sent an "armada" to its shores.

There were no indications from North Korean officials that the planned event was directly linked to tensions in the region over the isolated state's nuclear weapons program.

Around 200 foreign journalists are in Pyongyang as the country marks the 105th birth anniversary of its founding president Kim Il Sung on April 15, North Korea's biggest national day called "Day of the Sun".

Officials gave no details as to the nature of the event or where it would take place, and similar announcements in the past have been linked to relatively low-key set pieces.

In 2016, for example, foreign journalists underwent hours of investigation by North Korean officials ahead of what turned out to be a pop concert to mark the finale of a ruling Workers' Party congress.

There are unconfirmed reports that the rogue state had placed a nuclear device in "a tunnel" in preparation for a detonation.

But tensions are running high, with a US Navy strike group steaming toward the western Pacific in a show of force and North Korea warning of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression.

US President Donald Trump told Fox Business Network when asked if the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was "mentally unfit", the president said he was not sure.

"We are sending an armada. Very powerful," Trump said.

"We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That I can tell you.

"And we have the best military people on Earth."

Referring to the North Korean leader, Trump said: “He is doing the wrong thing.” Asked if he thought Kim was mentally fit, Trump replied: “I don’t know. I don’t know him.”

North Korea said earlier it was prepared to respond to any US aggression.



