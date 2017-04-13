News

Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Foreign journalists in North Korea told to prepare for 'big' event

James Pearson
Yahoo7 News /

Foreign journalists visiting North Korea have been told to prepare for a "big and important event" as President Trump boasted he had sent an "armada" to its shores.

There were no indications from North Korean officials that the planned event was directly linked to tensions in the region over the isolated state's nuclear weapons program.

Around 200 foreign journalists are in Pyongyang as the country marks the 105th birth anniversary of its founding president Kim Il Sung on April 15, North Korea's biggest national day called "Day of the Sun".

Officials gave no details as to the nature of the event or where it would take place, and similar announcements in the past have been linked to relatively low-key set pieces.

Foreign journalists have been told prepare for a big surprise in North Korea. Source: North Korea

'''Unpredictable' North Korea could hit Australia with missile within two years: US diplomat
'' 'Low level of trust': Russia votes down Syria probe after reportedly agreeing to work with US
'' Sydney Muslim women discuss how and why a Husband may hit his wife

In 2016, for example, foreign journalists underwent hours of investigation by North Korean officials ahead of what turned out to be a pop concert to mark the finale of a ruling Workers' Party congress.

There are unconfirmed reports that the rogue state had placed a nuclear device in "a tunnel" in preparation for a detonation.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a nuclear test may be planned. Source: AP

But tensions are running high, with a US Navy strike group steaming toward the western Pacific in a show of force and North Korea warning of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression.

US President Donald Trump told Fox Business Network when asked if the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was "mentally unfit", the president said he was not sure.

It is not clear what is in store on the nation's biggest holiday. Source: AP

"We are sending an armada. Very powerful," Trump said.

"We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That I can tell you.

"And we have the best military people on Earth."

Trump sent an 'armada' toward North Korea. Source: AP/US Navy

Referring to the North Korean leader, Trump said: “He is doing the wrong thing.” Asked if he thought Kim was mentally fit, Trump replied: “I don’t know. I don’t know him.”

North Korea said earlier it was prepared to respond to any US aggression.

North Korea has threatened to attack the US mainland with a nuclear strike. Source: AP


