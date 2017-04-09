Bikini selfies saved my life: Woman accidentally snaps deadly threat

A 21-year-old woman in the UK is crediting her selfie habit with saving her life.

Cloe Jordan told CATERS News that she first started paying closer attention to a mole on her stomach after she developed a bikini selfie habit. Jordan says that she felt her mole was “getting in the way” when she took pictures.

The mole, which she’d had all her life, was prominent, growing, and changing color, so she eventually decided to see a doctor about having it removed.

However, her doctor flagged the mole as potentially cancerous and, after tests, discovered that it was melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer. And, Jordan was told, her skin cancer might have spread.

“I had no idea my mole has turned cancerous. I’d had it all my life,” Jordan told CATERS News. “I loved going on holiday and being tanned, and although I didn’t regularly go on sun beds, I did go through a period of going on once or twice per month.”

Jordan said she felt “numb” after hearing her diagnosis: “I never imagined to get something so serious while being young, but I’m so thankful it was getting in the way of my bikini selfies now, as it has definitely saved my life.”

Jordan had her mole removed and is waiting on having additional treatment.

She’s been left with a sizable scar on her abdomen, because surgeons said the mole was deep into her skin, making the area that needed to be removed fairly large.

“I knew that if by sharing my experiences and it stopped one person going on sun beds it would be worthwhile,” she said.

“I will never lay in the sun again and would much rather stick to a bottle of fake tan or have a spray tan than damage my skin.”