An aspiring model expertly shut down a racist Twitter troll who had some unasked-for comments on the color of her skin.

Woman Has Perfect Response to Troll Who Said She’d Be More Attractive If She Was ‘Lighter’

Mimi Mbah, a 19-year-old student originally from Cameroon, has her heart set on becoming a model. The Twitter page African Beauties recently shared a few of her Instagram snaps, and she looked amazing.

But while most people had nothing but praise for Mimi and her stunning shots, one particularly unpleasant user felt the need to throw down an insulting — and unsolicited — opinion.

“[If] she was lighter, she’d be fire,” the troll wrote.

Thankfully, Mimi was well up to the task of dealing with the situation with class and confidence.

“No thanks I wouldn’t trade my skin color for the world!” she fired back to a social media round of applause. “Still fire tho.”

Within hours Mimi’s response racked up tens of thousands of retweets, more than 50,000 likes, and hundreds of messages of support.

“Handled with class, I would have gone crazy mad,” one user wrote.

“Your skin is perfection… he’s insecure,” agreed another.

Others couldn’t believe that in 2017 we’re still dealing with colorism.

“There’s still people with this mindset?” one woman asked.

Though the college student was disappointed by the hateful tweet about her skin tone, sadly she wasn’t surprised.

Thankfully, she’s always been pretty confident in her own skin.

“I used to put myself down for the things that made me who I am today, and I can definitely say now I’ve learned to embrace self-love and appreciate the skin I’m in,” the Maryland-based student told Elite Daily.

Now Mimi hopes that the attention her tweet has garnered will help her raise awareness that colorism still exists.

She told BuzzFeed News: “Now I feel like I have a platform which I want to use to talk about things like that and give advice to other dark-skinned women who are going through similar situations and probably blaming themselves for it. … I actually wanted people to see that colorism is still real.”

And Mimi has a message for other women of color who find themselves on the end of hurtful comments about their skin tone.

“Despite what others may say, you’re beautiful and should feel confident in the skin you’re in,” she told Elite Daily.