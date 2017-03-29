WATCH: Passenger films escape from crashed Boeing airliner in Peru

News

Father loses legs and hands in shocking meningococcal battle
The Boeing jet operated by Peruvian Airlines caught fire on Tuesday while landing near the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru after it swerved on the runway.

A video posted to Twitter showed dozens of passengers scurrying across the runway as the downed plane burned on a grass strip beside the tarmac.

A line of flames spread across the grass as fire and emergency vehicles rushed to the scene.

Despite the fire following the crash landing, there were no serious injuries. Source: Twitter

There were no serious injuries, a government minister said.

Peruvian Airlines said in a statement that the Boeing 737-300 jet drove off the runway for unspecified reasons during the scheduled landing, after swerving to the right.

It said that all 141 people on board the flight, which originated in Lima, were evacuated safely.

Fire truck rushes to the wreck. Source: Twitter

The fire was likely started when the plane scraped the tarmac. Source: Twitter

Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred about 4:30 p.m (local time), involving the Boeing 737-300 jet at the high-altitude airport in an agricultural valley some 265 kilometers from Lima, the capital.

The fire likely started when the wing scraped the runway, Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio said.

"The plane couldn't stop on the runway and they made a manoeuvre to stop it with the wing and that appears to have caused the fire," Basombrio told reporters on local broadcaster RPP.

Passengers grabbed their bags and ran from the burning wreck. Source: Twitter

Television images showed a large cloud of black smoke streaming from an airliner in flames.

Boeing said it was aware of the reports of the incident and was gathering information.

