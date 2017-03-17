'Where's Winston?': Dying mum's last words lead police to missing baby, suspected killer

An Ohio woman's last words helped ensure her missing baby boy's return to safety, police say.

'Where's Winston?': Dying mum's last words lead police to missing baby and suspected killer

Before she succumbed to a gunshot wound to the chest, 23-year-old Mandi Mangas said to responding Fulton County deputies, "Where's Winston?"

The mother's words sparked an Amber Alert in and around Delta, Ohio, which eventually led to the boy and to the arrest of his father, James Ramey.

The drama unfolded early Tuesday when deputies arrived to Mangas' father's home at about 5 am when they found the young mother in grave condition.

After reportedly also giving police the name of the suspect she said shot her, Mangas was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Amber Alert and manhunt for Ramey lasted about five hours, at which point cops say they tracked the suspect to Indiana — about 240 kilometres from the scene of the crime — with the help of cell phone pings and tips to police.

Ramey was arrested around 10 am in Fulton County, Indiana, about 240km away from the crime scene in Delta. They credit the Amber Alert for helping catch Ramey.

"There were several calls that came in [from] people who had contact with Mr. Ramey, so we were able to track him," Delta Police Chief Nathan Hartsock told reporters Tuesday.

"With the size of the community, we did have multiple officers, here in my department, working. But if it wasn't for assisting agencies, this would have been much slower process."

Ramey was booked in an Indiana jail on suspicion of murder. Authorities did not immediately set an extradition date.

Newsbreak – March 17