Perth woman allegedly taken to deserted Bali beach, violently attacked and raped

Alex Hart
Alex Hart
Yahoo7 News /

Indonesian police say they’ve identified two suspects in the alleged rape of a Perth woman who was on holiday in Bali.

The woman went to Denpasar Police Station with a friend on Wednesday morning and reported the violent attack to officers.

It’s alleged the woman had accepted a free ride home from Paddy's Pub in Kuta around 1am on Wednesday because she had no money and had been left behind by her friends.

The woman was allegedly taken to a dark, deserted beach and attacked. Picture: 7 News

Instead of taking her back to her hotel, the woman claims the driver took her to a dark deserted patch of sand on Kuta beach, off a laneway outside the JayaKarta hotel, and raped her.

The woman said she was slammed against a wall, slapped in the face and had her mouth covered so she couldn’t scream before she was sexually assaulted.

A hotel security guard heard the woman’s muffled screams and was able to scare the attacker away.

A security guard at the JayaKarta hotel scared the attacker off. Picture: 7 News

“He heard someone saying ‘help me, help me’ and then the security come to that woman and help her,” a translator for a hotel security guard said.

The woman had been trying to make her way back to her hotel. Picture: 7 News

The horrific assault has shocked other Australian tourists on the island, who are now refusing to walk alone at night.

“I was really devastated, all I could think was it’s right around where I’ve been all this week,” Australian tourist and hotel guest Mikaela Southey said.

Police on patrol in Bali. Picture: 7 News

“The culture here is a little bit different to what we’re used to in Australia, so yeah, very scary for our young daughters,” fellow Australian tourist Wendy Brown said.

The Bali police chief said he believes two men were involved in the attack on the woman, roughly 1.5 kilometres from her hotel.

The dark, deserted beach where the woman was allegedly attacked. Picture: 7 News

So far, five witnesses have been interviewed, with police still searching for evidence.

Kuta is a popular area for tourists. Picture: 7 News

