Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Intruder arrested after breaching White House grounds: US media

AFP /

An intruder with a backpack was arrested after breaching the White House grounds while US President Donald Trump was there, US media said Saturday.

After scaling a fence, the suspect was arrested by the US Secret Service after the late Friday incident in the nation's capital, according to the Washington Post.

Trump was spending the weekend in Washington. Photo: Getty Images

The paper said authorities did not find dangerous materials inside the backpack following a screening. The grounds of the presidential complex were also deemed safe.

Trump, who is spending the weekend in Washington, was in the White House at the time and was apprised of the situation, CNN said.


