'Either way they have guilt': 'Selfie queen' takes aim at McCann parents

The estranged "selfie queen" wife of a UK MP has accused Madeleine McCann's parents of "having guilt" over their daughter's disappearance because they left their children at home "to go out".

Karen Danczuk took to Twitter to call out Kate and Gerry McCann for their daughter's 2007 disappearance from the seaside town of Praia da Luz in Portugal.

“Anyone who says McCanns are innocent, just remember they left 3 children under the age of 4 alone to go out. Either Way they have guilt! KD,” she tweeted.

Best known for being the wife of UK Labour MP Simon Danczuk and taking selfies, Danczuk took aim at the McCanns and her many detractors online.

“They’ve lost their child and experienced more pain than anyone could imagine. Doubt they need your insensitive judgement now,” Ryan Lamb tweeted.

“Aww Karen really sad you have taken such a harsh view they made a mistake and will have to live with that for rest of lives,” Twitter user Karen Bleakley said.

The McCanns have never been charged with an offence in relation to their daughter who was three years old at the time of her disappearance.

British police who investigated Madeliene's disappearance believe she was kidnapped by traffickers, although there have been no solid conclusions in the case.

Spokesman for the McCanns, Clarence Mitchell, dismissed Danczuk's assertions.

“We are aware of Ms Danczuk’s comments and we are simply not going to fuel this nonsense by talking about it,” he told the Daily Star.

Danczuk's allegations of guilt arose after reports surfaced on the weekend that the McCanns had been tricked out of more than $40,000 by Karen Matthews, a mum who faked her daughter's kidnapping in 2008.

Matthews was jailed for the kidnapping hoax that she orchestrated in order to claim a cash reward.

Police had advised the McCanns not to hand over any cash.