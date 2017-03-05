A US news reporter was covering one crime when he became involved in one of his own.

WATCH: Reporter punched by man in hockey mask during TV segment

WABC-TV reporter CeFaan Kim was wrapping up a live cross when a man in a hockey mask emerged on the screen, placing an arm around Kim’s neck.

At first glance the exchange appeared to be nothing more than some drunken hooliganism, but things quickly turned violent as the pair began grappling before the masked assailant landed a strong blow to the journalist’s head.

A camera assistant and a stranger separated the two before the man removed his mask and screamed at Kim, saying, “I didn’t attack you… You attacked me.”

Following the encounter, the TV reporter went back to the studio and shared the attack on Facebook.

“Thank you to everyone who was concerned about my well being,” he wrote.

“Guy totally snuck up on me. He wouldn't get off me so I shoved him off and then he pushed me to the ground.

“Thank you to my crew and the random stranger who kept us separated and calmed me down in the heat of the moment... because I'm not gonna lie... when someone puts their hands on you, it's hard not to get amped up.”