News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road
Mum begs for answers after daughter found unconscious, bleeding on road

Islamic State deploys 'Mad Max' trucks in fight for Mosul

AAP /

Islamic State suicide bombers are increasingly deploying "Mad Max" style vehicles against Iraqi forces in the battle for the city of Mosul, a Senate committee has been told.

Car bombs with lots of steel around them and slits for drivers to see through were often the first line of defence for IS, Australia's defence force chief Mark Binskin said on Wednesday.

Commercially available drones armed with grenades were also a growing threat for Iraqi forces and their US-led coalition trainers including those from Australia, he said.

A damaged armoured vehicle that was used by Islamic State fighters sits idle in 2015. Photo: AP

While east Mosul has been liberated, an estimated 750,000 civilians are under siege across the Tigris River in the city's west.

Australian and New Zealand soldiers have so far trained seven Iraqi brigades fighting to take back Mosul.

Iraqi security forces remove a fake vehicle left behind by Islamic State militants in the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, on January 24. Photo: AP

A total of 19,000 Iraqi soldiers have gone through training at the Taji base along with 1900 police.

A damaged vehicle, that was used by Islamic State fighters in an Iraq attack in 2015. Photo: AP

Air Chief Marshal Binskin said Australian trainers were noticing increased confidence in Iraqi soldiers as they gained more battle experience.

Back To Top