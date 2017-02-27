WATCH: Cop desperately clings to car bonnet for dear life after jumping on fleeing car

In a scene straight out of an action movie, footage shows the moment a police officer threw himself onto a car bonnet in an attempt to stop the driver.

At the start of the video, traffic cops can be seen surrounding the vehicle as an officer attempted to give the motorist a ticket, in Xinchang, in China's Zhejiang province.

But seconds later, the car begins to drive off, not before one cop leaps onto the bonnet and clings for his life while the vehicle navigates traffic for about a kilometre.

The February 20 footage shows the officer banging the car window with his fist in an attempt to get the driver to stop.

Other motorists worked with police to block the vehicle before it eventually pulls over to the side of the road, according to local reports.

The cop had reportedly been trying to give the driver a ticket for running through a yellow light.

The officer told reporters he grabbed the bonnet with one hand and held the front windshield with a walkie-talkie, hoping the driver would stop.

“But he did not pay any attention to me,” the cop said.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

The officer was taken to hospital with a strained hand muscle and also suffered damage to chest cartilage, according to news reports.

Police investigations continue.