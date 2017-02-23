'Muslims won't pet my dog': Women publicly shamed in abusive rant

A pet owner has attempted to publicly shame two women of Middle Eastern appearance when they didn’t pat his dog.

Sharing the video online, the dog owner, identified as Forest Thomer, claimed that the two women “flipped out and started acting crazy” when he asked them to pat his dog.

The self-declared YouTube star walked alongside the pair, asking why they wouldn’t pat his “f*****g dog”.

As the pair asked him to stop filming, Thomer began screaming before delivering an expletive-riddled rant.

“This has nothing to do with tolerance or any of the other BS I see in the media, these are people that literally won't pet dogs because it's against their religion and think that people who have pet dogs are demons,” Thomer wrote alongside the bizarre video.

The brutal exchange caused an immediate stir on social media.

"I mean...if they don't want to pet your dog, then they don't have to," one person wrote.

"I don't want to pet his dog either and I'm a white atheist."

"He's being disrespectful of the possibility that they were raised to be afraid of dogs and perceive dogs as being an unclean animal," another added.

Others sided with the man saying the rant was perfectly justified.

"You make to (sic) much sense brother," Shaolin wrote.

"Sounded like they said his dog was evil, not cool," Simone added.