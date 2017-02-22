‘Goodbye racist’: Passenger booted from plane after bomb accusation

A passenger has been booted from a plane moments before takeoff after a racist rant where he reportedly asked a passenger if they were carrying a concealed bomb?

‘Goodbye racist’: Passenger booted from plane after asking man if he had a bomb

Hearing the exchange, two nearby passengers secretly filmed the man and asked him what he was talking about?

“All the illegals and s**t (need to get out),” the unruly passenger said in response.

What he didn’t know was that his fellow passengers had instructed a nearby flight attendant to listen in on the conversation.

“Sir, you’re going to have to collect your belongings and come with me,” the United Airlines flight attendant said as he escorted the man from his seat.

The woman filming the ordeal let fly at the man who would be doing the exact opposite.

“A white supremacist is getting thrown off the plane,” she yelled.

“Goodby racist… This isn’t Trump’s America.”

With his female companion also forced to collect her baggage and leave the aircraft, the man congratulated the pair on their sting.

“Good job, that was pretty good guys,” he said.

“I’ll be back, you’ll be gone.”