'My granddad fought in World War II': Bus passenger arrested over racist rant

A racially abusive bus passenger has been arrested after alarming footage of his expletive rant emerged.

'You're not from this country': Bus passenger arrested over racist rant

Travelling late at night on the top level of a virtually empty Greater Manchester bus in England, a second passenger can be seen trying to ignore the visibly drunk 29-year-old man hurling racist remarks.

“I am going to make your family pay the f*****g bills to keep my grandad alive because you’re not from this country,” the verbally abusive man was filmed screaming.

“Now get off this bus before I bounce this can off your face, you’re not from this country … you don’t pay any taxes."

After forcing the man to the bottom level of the bus, the man ranting can be heard repeating that his 77-year-old grandfather fought in World War II, a war that ended 72 years ago.

Moments before the female bus driver kicks the abusive man off the bus he screams “bang Islam” and “bang Daesh” at the victim.

After learning of the video, Greater Manchester Police said they had launched an investigation and that a man “had been arrested following a hate incident on a bus in Salford”.

“Officers were made aware of a video of a hate incident circulating on social media that was taken on a bus in Pendleton on Friday 3 February 2017 at about 7pm.

“A 29-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

“He will be interviewed later today.”

The video has since been viewed more than 1.6 million views with the majority of the comments ridiculing the abusive passenger, while many pointed out the small chance of his grandfather fighting in World War II.

"We can't let them intimidate and bully people like this. They have to be made to understand that what they're doing is wrong and that the rest of us feel ashamed of people like them," Aleksi Bennett wrote.