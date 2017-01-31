US teen awarded $2.1m after being forced to pee in a bucket at school

A US schoolgirl, who was forced to pee in a bucket after her teacher banned her from leaving the room to go to the toilet, has been awarded more than $2.1 million as compensation.

The San Diego student successfully sued her school after being forced to go into a small supply room to urine, and carry the bucket back to the classroom sink in February 2012.

The then-14-year-old was bullied about the incident, suffering anxiety and depression before moving schools a number of times, in a bid to escape the constant teasing.

“Something like this never should have happened to a 14-year-old girl just entering high school,” the teen’s attorney Brian Watkins told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“She took the stand and told a really embarrassing story, she told the jury how this has affected her life and how she is still working through issues.”

In the teen’s lawsuit, she claimed the teacher made her urinate in a bucket in a bid to “humiliate and disgrace” her.

The girl claimed she had no choice but to use the bucket, as the school policy stipulated that students were not permitted to take bathroom breaks during class.

The school’s attorney argued the female teacher thought she had found a way around the no-bathroom-break policy.

The attorney said the teacher had a “lapse of judgement” when she decided it was a “good idea” to give the girl the bucket.

The court heard school administrators had apologized to the girl and offered to help her rearrange her class schedule, but she declined.

After a years-long battle in the San Diego Superior Court, the teen was awarded (USD)$1.25 million in damages and a further (USD)$41,000 to cover medical bills.

The teacher did not return to the school after being put on paid leave.