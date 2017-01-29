News

Struggling single dad blown away after asking for help on Facebook
'Feeling safer?': Academic researching cure for diseases denied entry into US

Yahoo New Zealand /

A scientist who was due to join a research team at Harvard University that investigates cures for tuberculosis and other diseases has been refused entry into the US because she is Iranian.

Samira Asgari was denied boarding on her plane to Boston from Frankfurt, Germany, following an executive order signed by president Donald Trump that banned entry into the US for people from seven Muslim-majority countries.



"I was pretty excited to join @soumya_boston's lab but denied boarding due to my Iranian nationality," she said in a tweet.

"Feeling safer?"

Asgari, is a postdoctoral fellow at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, in Switzerland, researching human genomics and genomics of infectious diseases.

Samira Asgari. Credit: Twitter/@samsam_86

“I told him [official at Frankfurt] I do have a valid visa, but he told me that it doesn’t matter. I asked him, ‘What can I do now?,’ and he told me to go home," Asgari told the Boston Globe.

She had been granted a J-1 visa to work in the United States and had been awarded two years of funding for her research.

Harvard University, near Boston. Photo: Getty Images

She was due to work under Dr Soumya Raychaudhuri, an associate professor of medicine and biomedical informatics at Brigham and Women's Hospital Harvard Medical School.

President Trump's executive order banned entry into the US to refugees and non-US citizens from Somalia, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya and Yemen, a move he said would improve the national security of the United States.


