'I'm here because I am a refugee': US tech CEOs come out against Trump's immigrant ban

Tech-business leaders have weighed in on US President Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from some Muslim nations as the courts pour hot water on the "extreme vetting" order.

There have been chaotic scenes at airports across America as migrants and US residents from a number of Middle Eastern and North African nations landed to the news their visas had been cancelled.

The chants of some of the protesters at Dulles Airport in Washington DC turned to jubilation as the affected passengers made their way through immigration limbo onto US soil.

Spotted at the airport protest in San Francisco was Google co-founder Sergey Brin, a Jew from Soviet Russia.

He now runs one of America's biggest companies and major technological export, telling demonstrators at the airport, "I'm here because I am a refugee."

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote an internal email obtained by BuzzFeed that "Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do."

Steve Jobs, the late Apple co-founder who took the company from a California garage to the world's biggest company, was the son of a Syrian migrant.

It was a fact his successor could not let slide, at least in an in-house message.

"I've heard from many of you who are deeply concerned about the executive order issued yesterday restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"I share your concerns. It is not a policy we support," Cook's email to employees said.

Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk made a more public critique of the president's "extreme vetting" order.

"The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country’s challenges," he wrote.

Facebook founder Zuckerberg slammed President Trump on Facebook, saying in a public post "Like many of you, I'm concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders".

"We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat.

"Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don't pose a threat will live in fear of deportation."

Zuckerberg noted he found the ban to be a personal slight, saying great-grandparents came from Europe and that his wife Priscilla's family were refugees from China and Vietnam.

President Trump's most far-reaching action since taking office plunged America's immigration system into crisis on Saturday, not only for refugees but for legal US residents reportedly turned away at airports who feared being stranded outside the country.

Immigration lawyers and advocates worked through the night trying to help stranded travellers find a way back home. Lawyers in New York sued to block the order, saying many people have already been unlawfully detained, including an Iraqi who worked for the US Army in Iraq.

Confusion abounded at airports as immigration and customs officials struggled to interpret the new rules, with some legal residents who were in the air when the order was issued detained at US airports upon arrival.

Demonstrations broke out at JFK, with hundreds of protesters flocking on the major port of entry, shouting "Let them stay" in support of the banned migrants.

There were similar protests at airports in Chicago, Dallas and elsewhere.

"Imagine being put back on a 12-hour flight and the trauma and craziness of this whole thing," said Mana Yegani, an immigration lawyer in Houston.

"These are people that are coming in legally. They have jobs here and they have vehicles here."

The new Republican president on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the US and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries. He said the moves would protect Americans from terrorism, in a swift and stern delivery on a campaign promise.

"It's not a Muslim ban," Trump said on Saturday after signing more executive orders in the Oval Office. He said such measures should have been in place for years.

It appears their protests and those around the world did not fall on deaf ears, with a federal court judge blocking the President's ban by granting an emergency stay to temporarily allow people who have landed in the US with valid visa to remain.

The ban affects travellers with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and extends to green card holders who are legal permanent residents of the United States.

Arab travelers in the Middle East and North Africa said the order was humiliating and discriminatory. It drew widespread criticism from US Western allies including France and Germany, Arab-American groups and human rights organizations.

Taking a different approach to his southern neighbour, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those seeking refuge with open arms.

Iran condemned the order as an "open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation" and retaliated with a similar ban.

Of the seven countries targeted, Iran sends the most visitors to the United States each year - around 35,000 in 2015, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Since it was announced on Friday, enforcement of the order was spotty and disorganized.

Travellers were handled differently at different points of entry and immigration lawyers were advising clients to change their entry points from major airports such as New York's JFK or Los Angeles' LAX.