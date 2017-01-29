News

Man who killed schoolgirl and dumped her body in field appeals conviction

Trudeau says Canada will welcome refugees rejected by US

Yahoo7 and Agencies

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by US President Donald Trump: Canada will take you.

He also intends to talk to Trump about the success of Canada's refugee policy.

Trudeau reacted to Trump's ban of Muslims from certain countries by tweeting on Saturday: "To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country will welcome refugees rejected by its southern neighbour. Photo: AAP





Trudeau also posted a picture of him greeting a Syrian child at Toronto's airport in 2015. Trudeau oversaw the arrival of more than 39,000 Syrian refugees soon after he was elected.

A spokeswoman for Trudeau said Trudeau has a message for Trump.


"The Prime Minister is looking forward to discussing the successes of Canada's immigration and refugee policy with the President when they next speak," Trudeau spokeswoman Kate Purchase told The Associated Press.

Trudeau is expected to the visit the White House soon.

US President Donald J. Trump spent much of the day on the phone to other world leaders. Photo: Getty Images

The prime minister has refrained from criticising Trump to avoid offending the new president. More than 75 per cent of Canada's exports go to the US.

Trump signed a sweeping executive order Friday that he billed as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the US. Included is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the US refugee program.

