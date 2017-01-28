It’s fair to say most people have a few insecurities when it comes to their body image and that includes the President of the United States, who has been accused of editing photos to make his 'feminine hands' look bigger.

'Handgate': Trump accused of Photoshopping 'feminine hands'

As the backlash of President Trump’s tumultuous first week in office continues to make headlines, the less concerned side of the Internet seems more focused on a photo that Trump reportedly has hanging in the White House.

Shared by author Dana Schwartz, the billionaire politician has proudly displayed a photograph of his encounter with President Obama, just with one minor alteration.

Now dubbed Handgate, the newly sworn in president has been accused of digitally altering an image to make his tiny hands look bigger and “more presidential”.

“Trump 100% Photo shopped his hand bigger for this picture hanging in the white house, which is the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen,” Dana Schwartz tweeted, sparking one of many social media campaigns at the president’s expense.

As expected, the Internet jumped at the chance to join in.

"I have the best hands, they're the biggest, it's true, everyone knows it, everyone agrees," one social media user commented.

I lined up the Getty Images source file to the White House print. It's a warp deformer, look at the helicopter behind it. pic.twitter.com/kJB2T8U5yh — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) January 27, 2017

Trump's tiny hands are at the center of the lastest amazing photoshop war https://t.co/ykmpDbcckU pic.twitter.com/pCrqYKwRJB — Complex (@Complex) January 27, 2017

President Trump's hands are the "largest hands to ever exist, period." - Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/KtEWtB1KPR — Steve Kim (@Fobwashed) January 22, 2017

However the Washington Post downplayed the claims that the White House edited President Trump's hands, sharing a watermarked image of the original and claiming the misunderstanding may have been a result of ABC's (America) coverage of the day.

Authenticity aside, Handgate looks set to join the growing list of social media campaigns mocking the contentious president.

Meanwhile the former reality TV star has also become the latest victim of YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading, which took a stab at the conversations that unfolded on Inauguration Day.