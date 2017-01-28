Conspiracy theorists start your computers – a UFO has been spotted during a live feed from the International Space Station.

'Nothing human can fly that high': NASA cuts live feed after 'UFO' spotted

A self-proclaimed alien hunter was quick to ask questions when NASA cut its live stream from the space station when a mysterious object emerged in the distance.

“I've been watching it [the live feed] for years but never seen any UFOs on it before,” UK resident John Craddick told the Mirror.

"I was showing a friend how it worked at around 11.30pm when the feed cut out, and 35 seconds after it came back on, this object appeared.

"At first it was really small and then it grew bigger, lasting for about 25 seconds.”

Mr Craddick claimed that it must be alien because "nothing human can fly that high".

The potential discovery comes just months after bizarre footage of an unidentified object was spotted "moving with the clouds" before completely disappearing near a US military base.

On May 25, an Ohio couple were watching the sunset from their Dayton home when they saw a mysterious object floating in the sky and began filming.

In the video, the floating "craft" hovers through the air with its blueish pointed end and strange markings..

The woman filming asks, "What the f**k is that?" before saying, "It looks like it's moving with the clouds."