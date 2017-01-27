Trump supporter's hair set alight at inauguration protest

A supporter of President Donald Trump had her hair set alight during a confrontation with Trump protesters in Washington on January 20, Inauguration Day.

Video of the incident published on January 20 shows a group of mainly female protesters arguing with a small group of apparent Trump supporters. The two groups chanted slogans and argued over women’s rights and Trump’s qualifications as US president.

At around 2:10 of this video, a girl wearing a blue Trump cap moves in front of the protesters, apparently to pose for a photograph.

A hand can be seen stretching between the front row of protesters towards the girl’s back. Seconds afterwards smokes and flames can be seen rising from her hair before a man pats out the fire. Storyful cannot confirm the identity of the person responsible for starting the fire.

The author of this video, who said he “just so happened to catch this on video”, wrote on Facebook on January 23 that police had filed charges but had not found the suspect.

Buzzfeed reported that Becky O’Neil from Arlington, Virginia, filed a police report, saying her daughter’s hair was set alight during the incident but she was not injured.