Brazilian girl has tumour the size of 'another head' removed for free

A three-year-old girl can eat, talk and laugh for the first time in years after undergoing an eight-hour operation to remove an enormous tumour from her face.

Brazilian Melyssa Delgado Braga received the life-saving treatment from doctors in America who donated their services for free following a social media plea from her parents.

In the eight-hour operation, surgeons from Louisiana State University (LSU) Health Sciences Centre removed the aggressive growth, known as a ‘myxoma’, from her face.

Melyssa, from Sao Paulo, is now recovering in hospital and has found her life transformed as she can eat, talk and laugh for the first time.

The benign tumour, which was spotted in 2014, was eating away at Melyssa’s face and had destroyed all the jaw bone on the right side.

Her parents Carol, 21, and Manassés, 25, had been told their best hope was to get her to the United States for treatment, so they launched an online appeal for help, dubbed “Ajudem a Melyssa” (Help Melyssa), in November.

It was spotted by Brazilian doctor Celso Palmieri, an assistant professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the LSU hospital, who sent it to his boss and within a month Melyssa was getting ready for surgery.

The surgeons who carried out the procedure donated their time, while a charity in the area funded the cost of Melyssa’s family staying in the US while she received treatment.

In an eight-hour initial procedure, performed on December 20, the 2.5kg (5lb) tumour, described as one of the largest of its kind by surgeons and “almost like another head attached to her jaw”, was removed.

“This is a very rare tumour in this age group,” said Dr Ghali. “The transformation in the child’s appearance is remarkable.”

The tumour had pushed Melyssa’s tongue back to the point that she was unable to eat and swallow. It was also affecting her breathing and its weight meant she struggled to keep her head still.

Since the operation, the youngster has regained full use of her tongue and, thanks to a titanium plate to rebuild her lower jaw, has started to eat properly for the first time.

Her father said: “We can’t believe how generous doctors in America and the charity have been. We are so grateful for everything that has been done for our daughter and all within less than a month.”