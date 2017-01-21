News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

Protester punches white supremacist leader in the face mid-interview

Yahoo7 News /

A leader of the alt-right movement took a right hook right to the face while he was being interviewed about the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Government shutdown begins and so does the finger-pointing
1:44

Government shutdown begins and so does the finger-pointing
Mellencamp debuts politically-charged 'Easy Target' on the eve of Trump inauguration
2:49

Mellencamp debuts politically-charged 'Easy Target' on the eve of Trump inauguration
Trump called Park Service on inauguration crowd photos
1:06

Trump called Park Service on inauguration crowd photos

JFK's Global Legacy Kicked Off in Cuba
Inauguration Attendees Express Excitement
9:40

Inauguration Attendees Express Excitement
Macron arrives at Elysee Palace for inauguration
1:28

Macron arrives at Elysee Palace for inauguration
President Obama and Vice President Biden announced to inauguration stage
1:19

President Obama and Vice President Biden announced to inauguration stage
Sen. Merkley questions Trump budget director nominee over inauguration crowd size
2:20

Sen. Merkley questions Trump budget director nominee over inauguration crowd size
Trump Says DC Dress Shops Are Sold Out Before Inauguration
3:32

Trump Says DC Dress Shops Are Sold Out Before Inauguration
Markets pause to ponder a Trump future
1:21

Markets pause to ponder a Trump future
Protesters clash with police on Inauguration Day
2:25

Protesters clash with police on Inauguration Day
Trump delivers remarks at inauguration luncheon
2:18

Trump delivers remarks at inauguration luncheon
 

Richard Spencer was being interviewed on camera on the street in Washington DC when someone ran in from out of nowhere and socked him in the face.

Although he denies being a racist, Spencer made headlines recently when he was filmed along with dozens of alt-right Trump supporters shouting "Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory" while making the Nazi salute in the wake of the Republican candidate's electoral victory.

Spencer also runs the National Policy Institute, a white supremacist group which describes itself as an "independent organisation dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States, and around the world".

Alt-right leader Richard Spencer denied he was a 'neo-Nazi'. Source: ABC

As he stood in the DC street, a woman asked Spencer if he "liked black people", to which he replied "Yeah, sure".

He then denied he was neo-Nazi before suggesting neo-Nazis did not like him.

A protester socked Spencer in the face. Source: ABC

Spencer was about to explain why he was wearing a Pepe lapel pin, saying "it's become kind of a symbol" before the protester's punch cut him off.

The short scuffle was only a one example of the ugliness that broke out on the streets of the US capital where shops have been trashed and cars torched.

A car is torched in downtown DC. Source: AP

'We the people': Anarchists smash and burn a limo in the capital's streets. Source: AP

Washington DC Police confirmed there have been 217 people arrested, many having travelled to the capital.

Police moved on protesters as rocks and bottles were launched at officers during rioting only blocks from the White House.

Armoured police stood with shields in a phalanx as explosions from flash grenades echoed through streets and pepper spray crept among marchers and buildings.

Riot police make their way toward the protesters. Source: AP

Bonfires burn in the capital's streets. Source: AP

Trump merchandise put to flame. Source: AP

Rioters smashed the windows on several shops, including Starbucks Coffee and the Bank of America.

Police and protesters were moving along and around K Street, home to many top lobbyists' offices.

Demonstrators hide their faces while sitting on a limousine with the windows broken during the demonstration. Source: AP

Police box in protesters in the US capital. Source: AP

The clashes broke out only streets away from the parade route the newly minted president is expected to take shortly.

Many of the protesters mobilised to block Trump supporters from making their way to the National Mall where the president would be making his way from the Capitol building to the White House.

Tape closes off broken windows at businesses in Northwest Washington DC. Source: AP

Protesters smashed up shopfronts in the city's northwest. Source: AP

In the National Mall only blocks away from the riots, tens of thousands of Trump supporters have turned out to honour their new president.

The turnout in the mall is somewhat less than it was eight years ago when Barack Obama took office.

A side-by-side comparison of 2009 and today's inauguration crowds. Source: CNN

Despite freezing temperatures, the sun was shining in January 2009 when 1.8 million people flocked to the streets of the capital to celebrate the swearing in of America's first African-American president.

Today there are grey skies above the capital while an intermittent drizzle fills the air.

Trump supporters turn out to celebrate their new president. Source: AP

Americans watch on as their new president is sworn in. Source: AP

Around 900,000 people have flocked to the mall where Trump is expected to walk following the Congressional lunch at Capitol Hill.

Back To Top