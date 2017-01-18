A pizzeria owner in northern Italy has handed out free pizzas to drivers stuck in a massive traffic jam.

Italian man hands out free pizzas to motorists stuck in traffic

When a fire broke out in Genoa on Monday, officials were forced to close the motorway leaving drivers stranded for hours.

Local Simone di Maria saw the gridlock on the news and decided to help those stuck in the queue, delivering pizza and water.

Some of the drivers later posted their gratitude on Facebook, describing Mr di Maria as a “godsend”.

"You can't leave people starving at dinner time," Mr di Maria posted on the La Pizza di Egizio Facebook page.

"A margherita is a small gesture that can get a bad day back on track."

What makes the gesture even more remarkable is the fact the fire came within 100m of Mr di Maria’s own home.

There are now calls for Mr di Maria to be publicly thanked by the Mayor.

The generous act comes just days after a US man handed out free pizza and drinks at his store to motorists stuck in a crash that closed a major highway.

Jacob Conner ordered 21 pizzas to his highway-front store and fed motorists who came inside after sitting for hours in traffic.

"It's who I am and it's what I do," Conner told US media. "I didn't do it for the attention, or for the money."