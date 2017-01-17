News

Woman caught on nanny cam burning toddler with hair curler

Yahoo7 News /

A New York woman has been arrested after she was caught on a family’s nanny cam burning a toddler with a hot curling iron.

Woman caught on nanny cam burning toddler with hair curler

Nanny Nosipho Nxumalo was caught on camera prodding at two-year-old Xander with the hot curler, leaving burn marks on the boy’s fingers and legs.

Xander’s parents noticed the marks and were horrified to discover the nanny cam footage.

The nanny cam captures the woman testing to see if the curling iron is hot.

The nanny is then seen pushing the curling wand onto the boy.

"You see her with the curling iron. She tests it to make sure it's hot, and then when he jumps because it burns him, she continues to touch his foot again and then goes for his hands a few times,” Xander’s mother Angela Persaud told US media.

"It's the most disgusting thing. I mean, you see someone physically … someone you trust.”

It’s alleged Nxumalo told police she was just trying to discipline the two-year-old as he was misbehaving and not listening to her.

Nanny Nosipho Nxumalo.

"She did say, 'It was very frustrating. He was being bad earlier’,” Mrs Persaud said.

“She said he hit her earlier.

“There's a reason why they call it the terrible two's. They do that a lot."

Footage from the nanny cam.

Lucky for Xander, he was not seriously injured but Mrs Persaud said her son was shaken by the incident.

“This isn't something that just happened once. So, my heart skips beats because I don't know what I don't know,” Mrs Persaud said.

Nxumalo is charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

She had only worked for the family for a few weeks.

