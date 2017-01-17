News

Man arrested after taking toddler from mother's house
'I want to be a dad': 'Spiritual healer' arrested after taking son from mum

Dad loses teeth, suffers severe burns after vape explodes in his face

Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 News /

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: A US dad was left with horrific facial injuries and lost seven teeth when his electric cigarette exploded in his face.

Andrew Hall, 30, said he was preparing to head off for work when he decided to have a "quick vape". The electric cigarette exploded, leaving him with second degree burns around his mouth.

Vaping is widely considered a safer method to traditional cigarette smoking.

The Idaho man said he was rushed to intensive care where doctors had to remove chunks of plastic, teeth and other object from his mouth, throat and lips.

The young father has since shared his horrific story on Facebook, saying he had taken every safety measure with his e-cigarette use.

Andrew Hall said he lost seven teeth and suffered second degree burns when an e-cigarette exploded in his mouth. Source: Facebook

Mr Hall insisted he had followed every safety measure when preparing and refilling his vaping device. Source: Facebook

He was rushed to intensive care where various lodged objects were removed from his face. Source: Facebook

“I was getting ready for work when I had something happen to me that I didn’t expect possible," Mr Hall wrote on Facebook.

“I did not do anything I wasn’t supposed to (battery was in right, always had the shop put it together when I first bought it and add things and maintenance it the right way while taking their advice) but it exploded in my face.”

He said his injuries had forced him to “reevaluate or find other methods of smoking”.

Mr Hall said he's officially done with vaping after the explosion. Source: Facebook

The explosion was so powerful that it left a large hole in Mr Hall's bathroom sink. Source: Facebook

“I vape (I know, terrible and uncool) but I no longer do and I hope to possible sway those that do to maybe reevaluate or find other methods of smoking. (sic)”


