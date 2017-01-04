Tsunami warning passes after 7.2 quake strikes off Fiji

A tsunami threat issued following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck more than 300 kilometres southwest of Fiji has now passed.

The warning was issued after the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres shortly before 10am local time, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said waves 30 centimetres and 1 metre were possible on the Fiji coast and surrounding Pacific islands.

The was warning was issued for areas with a 300 kilometre-radius of the quake's epicentre.

There was no tsunami threat to Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology reports.

The quake follows a minor tremor felt in Appin, southwest of Sydney, on Wednesday morning.

Residents reports rumblings in the middle of the night after a 3.9-magnitude quake struck at 1.13am.

The eastern margin of the Australia tectonic plate is one of the most active earthquake areas on Earth, according to the USGS, due to the high rates of convergence between it and the neighbouring Pacific plate.