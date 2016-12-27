More than 100 dogs destined for a Chinese dog meat festival have landed in Canada to begin new lives.

110 dogs bound for Chinese meat festival rescued

The executive director of Humane Society International Canada, Rebecca Aldworth, said 110 dogs landed in Toronto last Thursday night after being rescued from an annual dog meat festival in Yulin, China.

Under the Yulin tradition, eating dog and lychee and drinking liquor on the solstice is supposed to make people stay healthy during winter.

An estimated 10 to 20 million dogs are killed for their meat each year in China, and the event has come to symbolize cruelty and a lack of hygiene associated with the largely unregulated industry.

Ms Aldworth said the dogs were rescued in June, but stayed at an emergency shelter in China receiving medical care until their transport could be arranged. Dozens more found new homes in China.

"We saw horrific things,” she said.

“Dogs were crammed together in rusty iron cages so tightly that they couldn't move.

“They were gasping for air. Their bodies were covered in open wounds.”

The dogs were emaciated, and activists believed they hadn't been fed in days.

Since 2014, the local government has sought to disassociate itself from the event, forbidding its employees from attending and limiting its size by shutting down some dog markets and slaughter houses.

The government has denied the formal existence of such a festival, saying it is a culinary habit practised only by some businesses and people.

Public pressure stopped another dog meat festival, in eastern Zhejiang province, which was cancelled in 2011 despite dating back hundreds of years.

Aldworth said many of the rescued dogs will soon be available for adoption and can serve as "ambassadors" to help end the global dog meat trade that is responsible for 30 million canine deaths each year.

"These dogs have endured a level of cruelty that most people can't bear to watch on video and they need time to regain their trust of people, but I'm confident every one of them will make amazing companion animals," she said.