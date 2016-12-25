'No good news or bad news': Actress Carrie Fisher still in ICU after heart attack on flight

News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Yahoo7 News /

There is "no good news or bad news" about actress Carrie Fisher who suffered a heart attack on an international flight, her brother said.

The Star Wars actress went into cardiac arrest while on board the ten-hour United Airlines flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (local time).

Her brother, Todd Fisher, was thought to have told media outlets that the 60-year-old actress was "out of emergency" and had been stabilised, but he has now said there has been "nothing new" from the doctors treating the star and so he cannot determine her state.

He told Variety magazine: "She's in the ICU and everybody's praying for her.

Known for her starring role as Princess Leia, the 60-year-old actress was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after landing. Source: AAP

"There's nothing new from the doctors. There's nothing new at all... There's no good news or bad news."

Todd also claims that publications had been "writing between the lines" by assuming that moving the 'Star Wars' actress - who is best known for playing Princess Leia in the franchise - out of the emergency room meant she was in a stable condition.

Audio of the pilot communicating with ground crew about an "unresponsive passenger" as the flight came into LA has been released, with flight captain telling air traffic control a ill passenger was on board, being treated by others.

"We've coordinated medical personnel at the gate… we have an unresponsive passenger… they’re working on her right now," the pilot says.

Passengers on board were performing CPR on Fisher after she reportedly suffered the attack 15 minutes before the plane was due to land.

"I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend," friend and co-star Harrison Ford told The Hollywood Reporter.

Passengers told of the mid-air ordeal after they landed.

“Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home,” Actress Anna Akana tweeted after witnessing the ordeal during the flight.

Harrison Ford as Han Solo, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. Source: AAP

In reply to another tweet, Ms Akana said that Ms Fisher "wasn't breathing for 10 minutes".

“Our thoughts are with our customer at this time,” United Airlines said in a statement.

Shortly after landing, paramedics quickly rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, Fisher was on tour to promote her new memoir.

The Star Wars star reportedly suffered the heart attack mid flight. Source: AAP

Fisher reprised her role in the latest installment in the sci-fi series in late 2015.

Fans of "The Princess" have rallied on Twitter in hope she recovers and to say, "May the force be with you."

With Bang Showbiz

