Mistaken Facebook message leads to Christmas miracle for homeless family

A Christmas miracle has blessed a mother, who was penniless, jobless and without a place to live, after a Facebook message for help was mistakenly sent to the wrong person. Picture: GoFundMe

Amy Ricke moved from Upper Peninsula of Michigan to Green Bay, Wisconsin, with her children to be closer to their father.

The woman and her children, aged four, six and eight, were living in a hotel when their money ran out and Ms Ricke’s car stopped working. She said all of the shelters that accepted children had long waiting lists and she wanted to make sure her kids were “safe and warm”.

The desperate mother mistakenly sent a private message asking for prayers during the rough patch to Brian Van Boxtel, a stranger, whom she mistook for a friend with a similar name.

The single mother soon released she had made a mistake, but Van Boxtel insisted he wanted to help.

Ms Rickel told local news WXPI she was "bawling and praying” when the stranger responded to her message.



He told the woman, whom he had never met before, he would come to settle her hotel bill.

When he arrived he also convinced Ms Rickel to set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding account, which has already raised more than $2,500 in just 12 days and led to a full time job offer, a place to stay and use of a minivan.

"I know that God had me in the right place at the right time and so I listened to my heart," Mr Van Boxtel said.

Kathy Schumann told WPXI she also wanted to help because the family's story "really tugged at our heart strings".

"And we just felt like this holiday season we couldn't let the kids be out in the cold and we cleared out a room and brought them home," she said.

Another person who learned Ms Rickel was a licensed nurse so he connected her with a local medical recruiting firm, which resulted in a full time job which she will start on January 3.

Ms Rickel said the generosity of strangers banding together to help change her life in just nine days left her feeling “pretty amazed".

"I still kind of find it unbelievable," she said.

The family's luck has turned around just in time for Christmas.