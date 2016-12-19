News

‘Don’t look at me’: Drunk doctor breaks down in patient's room

Yahoo7 News

An emotional and allegedly intoxicated doctor has been filmed berating a patient in his room at a New Zealand hospital.

Cystic fibrosis patient Robert Pere Williams was abruptly woken at 4am on Saturday when the “super p**sed” doctor at Waikato Hospital stumbled into his room and started ranting about his condition.

"A doctor turns up straight off a shift, starts crying, the hospital won't deal with it appropriately, they will cover that s**t up.

"Clearly he shouldn't be a doctor if he finds it so hard dealing with one case."

Robert Pere Williams said he was concerned for his safety when the "super p**sed" doctor stumbled into his hospital room in the early hours of Saturday morning. Source: Facebook

Slumped over at the end of Mr Williams’ bed, the doctor whose name has been withheld, can be heard calling the 22-year-old a “f****t” before reportedly ranting about how he was struggling to cope with how understaffed the hospital was.

"First I wanted to punch this c**t in the head. Then I was a bit concerned for myself and then for him," Mr Williams said.

The hospital was reportedly in the process of contacting the doctor to address the incident.

