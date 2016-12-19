‘Don’t look at me’: Drunk doctor breaks down in patient's room

An emotional and allegedly intoxicated doctor has been filmed berating a patient in his room at a New Zealand hospital.

‘Don’t look at me f**ot’: Drunk doctor breaks down in patients room

Cystic fibrosis patient Robert Pere Williams was abruptly woken at 4am on Saturday when the “super p**sed” doctor at Waikato Hospital stumbled into his room and started ranting about his condition.

"A doctor turns up straight off a shift, starts crying, the hospital won't deal with it appropriately, they will cover that s**t up.

"Clearly he shouldn't be a doctor if he finds it so hard dealing with one case."

Slumped over at the end of Mr Williams’ bed, the doctor whose name has been withheld, can be heard calling the 22-year-old a “f****t” before reportedly ranting about how he was struggling to cope with how understaffed the hospital was.

"First I wanted to punch this c**t in the head. Then I was a bit concerned for myself and then for him," Mr Williams said.

The hospital was reportedly in the process of contacting the doctor to address the incident.