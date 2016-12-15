'Chopping onions over his body': Girl gang film bizarre sexual assault of young footballer

A UK girl gang has pleaded guilty to plying a young footballer with alcohol and cutting his hair and vegetables over his body in a bizarre sexual assault they recorded.

The girl gang from the north of England filmed as they chopped onions over their passed-out victim's body. Source: Facebook

The three women, Brogan Gillard, 26, Paige Cunningham, 22, and Shannon Jones, 20, are all facing jail time for sexual assault they filmed and photographed as they danced around their young victim.

The 20-year-old victim who cannot be named for legal reason was taken to the women's home on November 26, 2015, and plied with vodka until he passed out, the Daily Star reports.

They then cut his hair and sliced onions over his naked body.

The Daily Mail reports prosecutor Francis McEntee told the court there was no "sexual motive, it was to demean and humiliate the victim".

McEntee said the episode "descended into sexual behaviour".

"She cut onions onto the motionless complainant," Mr McEntree said.

"There is music playing and she is dancing and gyrating as she is egged on by the other defendants."

He added the images and video of the assault were "highly sensitive" and feared they could be spread online.

Judge Graham Knowles QC plans to watch the "deeply offensive conduct" before sentencing the women in January.

"It is disgusting behaviour all three of you have admitted to," Judge Knowles said.

"All prepare yourselves for a prison sentence on that day."

The women from Barrow-in-Furness, in Cumbria in England's north, admitted to the sexual assault in Preston Crown Court.

All three women were bailed in preparation of sentencing and will be listed on the sexual offenders registry.

A medical examination of the victim, who did not give evidence in court, found no damage despite reportedly feeling the sensation of pain in the video.

The court accepted their not guilty pleas to charges of sexual assault by penetration and causing actual bodily harm.