Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs dies after secret battle with dementia

The much-loved Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs has died, aged 86.

His wife Melody Sachs revealed the actor had been battling dementia for four years and died in a care home last week.

In an emotional tribute, she described the couple’s struggle towards the end and her efforts to care for him tirelessly.

"My heart has been broken every day for a long time," she told the Daily Mail.

Mr Sachs, who played Manuel in the 1970s hit comedy series, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2012.

The condition left him in a wheelchair and unable to speak, but his wife said their battle was “not all doom and gloom”.

“He still worked for two years. We were happy, we were always laughing, we never had a dull moment,” Mrs Sachs said.