An elderly scooter driver is lucky to be alive after obliviously crossing a busy road forcing a speeding car to come to a skidding halt.

WATCH: Elderly scooter driver's death wish

Filmed in the small market town of Grantham, England, dashcam footage captured the moment the man with a ‘death wish’ went about his business like there was no else on the road.

“Go, go, go, so dangerous,” the female car occupant can be heard screaming as she can only watch on as the near disaster unfolded in front of her.