News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Chilling moment text message alerts grandma to intruder lurking outside

Australia to offer 10-year, multi-entry visa for Chinese tourists

Yahoo7 News /

Australia plans to install a revolving door for Chinese tourists, allowing them to come and go with multiple entries for up to 10 years.

China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes
0:53

China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes
Chinese to enter Mexican bike-sharing market
0:51

Chinese to enter Mexican bike-sharing market
Rare Qing Dynasty bowl could fetch above US$25 million at auction
1:04

Rare Qing Dynasty bowl could fetch above US$25 million at auction
Protests in Hong Kong over China's plan to keep Xi in power
1:37

Protests in Hong Kong over China's plan to keep Xi in power
Mobile World: the Huawei phone that can drive a car
1:38

Mobile World: the Huawei phone that can drive a car
Apple iCloud move in China raises human rights fears
1:15

Apple iCloud move in China raises human rights fears
China seizes control of Anbang, chairman prosecuted
1:45

China seizes control of Anbang, chairman prosecuted
Frosty greeting between Xi and Abe
0:29

Frosty greeting between Xi and Abe
0420_0500_nat_cattlestation
0:28

Chinese investors move in on country's largest cattle station
The sights and sounds of three Christmas events around the world
1:49

The sights and sounds of three Christmas events around the world
1121_1130_nat_pandas
0:17

Giant Pandas settle into new home in China
0825_0500_sun-Pokemon
0:28

Pokemon Go players stampede for Snorlax in Taipei
 

Appearing at a tourism summit in Canberra, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced he had brokered an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to make 2017 the "Australia-China Year of Tourism".

"We are working to improve the competitiveness of the Australian visa system, including by trialling 10-year multiple entry visitor visas for China," Mr Turnbull said Thursday.

China is already the second largest tourism group in Australia, SBS reports, visitors spending $8.3 billion last year.


That figure is estimated to $13 billion by 2020.

"China is already our number one market by value and it is about to become our number one market by volume," Mr Turnbull said.

The visa was announced in 2015, with holders having to make regular exits in order to stay valid.

The US, Canada and Israel already have similar arrangements with China.

Back To Top