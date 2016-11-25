Australia to offer 10-year, multi-entry visa for Chinese tourists

Australia plans to install a revolving door for Chinese tourists, allowing them to come and go with multiple entries for up to 10 years.

Appearing at a tourism summit in Canberra, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced he had brokered an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to make 2017 the "Australia-China Year of Tourism".

"We are working to improve the competitiveness of the Australian visa system, including by trialling 10-year multiple entry visitor visas for China," Mr Turnbull said Thursday.

China is already the second largest tourism group in Australia, SBS reports, visitors spending $8.3 billion last year.

That figure is estimated to $13 billion by 2020.

"China is already our number one market by value and it is about to become our number one market by volume," Mr Turnbull said.

The visa was announced in 2015, with holders having to make regular exits in order to stay valid.

The US, Canada and Israel already have similar arrangements with China.