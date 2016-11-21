'Might suffocate or die': Pedestrians rush to lift truck off child cyclist

A child cyclist is lucky to be alive after a collision with a truck left her trapped underneath its wheels.

A group of passers-by ran to the aid of the visibly distressed young woman, lifting the small truck off her legs and eventually freeing her.

Surveillance footage captured the ordeal up to the moment medical staff arrived on the scene in Bozhou City in China’s Anhui Province.

The injured girl’s mother has heaped praise on her rescuers, insisting her daughter would not be alive without their assistance.

"If they didn't conduct rescue timely, my child might suffocate or die. So I'm really grateful to them,” Liu Ping said.

The reaction time of the truck driver also left something to be desired, taking more than four seconds to hit the brakes after collecting the bicyclist.

"I heard a loud noise and came out, then I saw a child was trapped under the pickup, so we hurried to lift the vehicle,” one passerby said.

"Over ten people were there and managed to lift the pickup, then we pulled the child out."

The young girl was sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries to her leg and face and is said to be a stable condition.