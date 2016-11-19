Butchered teen's dad claims real life 'Stranger Things' messages from beyond the grave

The father of a teenager brutally murdered almost a decade ago believes his son is using lightbulbs to communicate with the family from beyond the grave, like the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Jeffrey Hannan was 19 years old when he as hacked to death with an axe and left in a field close to his former family home in Southill, Limerick, in Ireland, on November 22, 2007.

Nine years later, the teenager's dad Alan believes his son is trying to contact to the family through a paranormal phenomenon.

"Jeffrey is in the house with us, he's trying to tell us something," he told the UK Mirror.

"He's communicating with us through the lightbulbs. We ask him a question, and then ask him to flick the lights once for 'yes' and twice for 'no'," the grieving father said.

The unexplained phenomena is reminiscent of the popular Netflix show Stranger Things, where a missing boy uses lightbulbs to communicate with his mother while trapped in another dimension.

Mr Hannan said Jeffrey is trying to give the family clues to assist with the unresolved murder investigation.

"We believe we know who killed Jeffrey, and whenever that person's name is mentioned, the lights flick once," Mr Hannan said.

The 52-year old labourer said he has observed other unexplained behaviour around particular parts of the home since Jeffrey's death, like glasses shattering and his son's camera light flashing by itself without a battery connected.

The family are finding comfort in the possibility their son and brother may be able to communicate from beyond the grave.

Mr Hannan dismissed suggestions the light flickering was caused by faulty electrical wiring, saying loose wiring would trigger the trip switch.

"I know it sounds weird, but this is happening," he said.

Jeffrey's family have waged a nine year campaign for justice over his murder, with the case still remaining open.