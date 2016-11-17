News

WATCH: Chinese police catch enormous duck-eating python

Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 News /

Footage has emerged from China of police officers catching a huge python after it ate a villager's ducks.

The video, captured in Fangchenggang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on October 20, shows police officers trying to catch the snake inside a duck shed.

The villager - named only as Yan - noticed his ducks were missing and found the snake curled up near their cage.

Police weren't exactly sure what the best course of action was.

They tackle the huge snake.

After police helped remove it from the duck shed, the massive snake spat out two large ducks that it had swallowed whole earlier.

The officers eventually released the animal into a nearby forest because it is a protected species in China.

