'In Russia, the bus catches you': Texting jaywalker smashed by bus

There's an app for just about everything these days, but unfortunately for one texting jaywalker, there isn't one that tells you when you're about to be smashed by a bus.

A Russian man was lucky to walk away after he attempted to weave his way through a busy road while staring at his mobile phone.

Entranced in his device, dashcam footage shows the long haired man succesfully cross the first two lanes before trying his luck at the third.

He exits the screen briefly, but the incoming bus smashes him right back into the picture.

Remarkably, he returned to his feet, inspected the damage to his right arm, took one look at the bus and appeared to carry on with his day.

Some social media users praised the man's toughness to walk away unscathed, while others slammed his mobile phone using ways.

"The world we live in. People are so attached to their phones they can't look away for the 5 seconds it takes to cross a f***ing road. Digital pricks," Spottswoode commented.

"In Russia, the bus catches you," another added.

It is not known if his beloved phone was damaged.