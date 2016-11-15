'You idiot': Trump protester tackled down staircase

A student protester was speared to the ground during a demonstration against President-elect Donald Trump at Ohio State University.

'You idiot!': Trump protestor tackled down staircase

Protest leader Tim Joseph was delivering a message to the crowd when another man came barreling down the staircase screaming “You idiot” as he launched into the back of the unsuspecting student.

Happening now: Anti-Trump protestors enter the Ohio Union pic.twitter.com/1Oz8uQEuP5 — The Lantern (@TheLantern) November 14, 2016

The crowd quickly remonstrated with protesters pushing the tackler to the ground before Ohio State Police intervened.

As police removed the eager Trump fan from the protest, a prompt chant of "Shame! Shame! Shame!" echoed through the campus building.

Police spokesman Chris Davey later confirmed to the New York Daily News that the man was in custody and being questioned.

One social media user saw the lighter side of the incident and was quick to compare the tackler’s undignified exit to a scene from Game of Thrones.

@TheLantern Weird that they all chant "shame" like they're in some RL version of Game of Thrones. Kinda creepy actually. — Anson Jackdrew (@AnsonJackdrew) November 14, 2016

Demonstrations have flooded US college campuses since Trump's shock election win, with various social media pages organising peaceful rallies against his stance on immigration and treatment of women.

In New York, thousands filled streets in midtown Manhattan as they made their way to Trump Tower, Trump's gilded home on Fifth Avenue. Hundreds of others gathered at a Manhattan park and shouted "Not my president."

In Los Angeles, protesters sat on the 110 and 101 highway interchange, blocking traffic on one of the city's main arteries as police in riot gear tried to clear them. Some 13 protesters were arrested, a local CBS affiliate reported.

An earlier rally and march in LA drew more than 5000 people, many of them high school and college students, local media reported.

In downtown Chicago, an estimated 1800 people gathered outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower, chanting phrases like "No Trump! No KKK! No racist USA!"