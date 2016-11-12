Not even reality TV stars wanted a reality TV star as their president.

'A reality tv star is our president?': Big Brother contestants told of Trump victory

Two days on, as the world tried to come to terms with the news of Donald Trump's election victory, six Americans remained blisfully unaware.

The Big Brother reality TV stars gathered in a room to learn who their next president would be and their reactions perfectly summarised how much of the world felt.

In the contest between known politician and diplomat Hillary Clinton and billionaire Trump, most of the housemates were banking on the same winner as most.

"I think it's pretty safe to say you are the only six people in the country, maybe in the world that doesn’t know who won," the host jokingly told the eagerly awaiting housemates.

Five of the six housemates raised their hand when asked if they thought Hillary Clinton had become the 45th president of the United States.

Only 23-year-old Danielle Lickey correctly predicted that the reality TV host pipped the former Secretary of State for America's top job.

“I do (think Trump won), only because I feel like the people who are supporting Hillary often are our age and it's not often that those are the people who are out voting,” the pre-school teacher explained her choice.

“The people who are supporting Donald Trump typically in past years are the ones who get up and go out and vote.

“So I’m really hoping that our generation stood up and made their voice heard more than just their rants on social media but I still think that it’s a big possibility Donald Trump won.”

After being given a quick refresher course on how their country's electoral system works, the host of the program dropped the bombshell.

“As your probably know it takes at least 270 electoral votes to win the election and with 306 electoral votes, the next president of the United States will be... Donald Trump,” she said to a chorus of gasping housemates before signing off while the news sunk in.

Their collective reactions of: “No, what, you’re joking, ohh my god, she’s joking, Donald Trump won the election, a reality TV host is our president” reflected how much of the world felt only two-days earlier.

“Gay people where were you? Minorities where were you?” another bemused housemates asked in desperation.

"A reality TV star is president," another housemate says. "We could be president."