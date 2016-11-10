Staff at Yorkshire restaurant convinced eatery haunted

News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Yahoo7 News /

Staff at a West Yorkshire restaurant are convinced their eatery is haunted after a number of strange moments, including a glass toppling over which was captured on CCTV.

The owner of New York Italian Kitchen in Wakefield shared the spooky vision of a tumbler glass taking a tumble with no one near enough to knock it over.

“There’s champagne glasses in the bar and one day, six of them just came flying out," owner Shaun Deakin told local media.

Staff are seen chatting at the bar. Source: Facebook

The glass then tips over. Source: Facebook

“We kind of ignored it but then there was another incident when a member of staff was walking with a tray of glasses. He said he felt like someone smashed the tray from underneath and the glasses went everywhere."

In the latest incident which the restaurant shared on Facebook, two staff members are seen chatting on Saturday night before the glass gets knocked over.

Since posting the vision on Facebook, Mr Deakin said he's had offers from paranormal experts to visit his restaurant to search for spirits.

