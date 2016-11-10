Four men have been forced to run for their lives after getting halfway through a tunnel in Los Angeles when a train started coming the other way.

'Train, run for your life': Men forced to flee tunnel as train approaches

In a video posted to YouTube, claiming the group are "subway surfers", the men enter the tunnel before it becomes dark and lights appear.

"Train, train, train, run for your life!" one of the men yells.

The men manage to exit the tunnel just seconds before the train arrives.

The vision, posted by Brian Garcia in July, has been viewed more than 200,000 times with most people slamming the group for their dangerous behaviour.