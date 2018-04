A car transporting gas cylinders down a busy street in Rio de Janeiro has exploded into a huge fireball, causing terrified members of the public to run for their lives.

People run for cover as explosion rips through Rio street

The car caught fire on the side of the road on Wednesday, with some witnesses starting to film the incident on their mobile phones.

But just seconds later, the gas cylinders exploded.

The ground around the vehicle is seen to shake as those nearby run for cover.

At this stage, no injuries have been reported.