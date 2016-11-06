Pictured: Dog who almost died after mouth duct taped shut stars in firefighters calendar

News

Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 /

A dog who almost died after her owner cruelly duct taped her mouth shut, has made a miraculous recovery, becoming the star of a macho firemen charity calendar.

Puppy's 'miraculous recovery' one year after mouth duct taped shut

Puppy's 'miraculous recovery' one year after mouth duct taped shut

Caitlyn the Staffordshire-bull terrier X underwent emergency surgery in 2015 after she was found on a South Carolina porch in what one animal expert described as the “most malicious case of animal abuse I have seen in my entire life.”

The two-year-old pup is on her road to a full recovery and made some brave friends along the way. Photo: Charleston Animal Society

Described as "cartoonishly swollen" it appeared that Caitlyn might lose her tongue when she was first found. Photo: Charleston Animal Society

"To leave this dog in pain, unable to eat or drink and to now leave her in the position where her life is at stake because she may lose her tongue is heartbreaking,” Charleston Animal Society worker Aldwin Roman said.

It is believed that the young pup's mouth had been taped shut for more than 24-hours and she was in an unstable condition when she was finally treated.

"The electrical tape was so tight that it cut off blood flow to her nose," Dr Lucy Fuller told ABC News in 2015.

"Without blood, the tissue there didn't get enough oxygen. Those cells go into shock, so they slow down, stop and eventually die. We were hoping to treat her before the actual death of the cells."

North Charleston Fire Department Captain Dustin Ford starred in the shot with Caitlyn. Photo: Charleston Animal Society

All better, the two-year-old pup looked right at home with her new firefighting friends.

Fast forward one year and various surgeries, Caitlyn’s “cartoonishly swollen” face has made a full recovery while her former owner William Dobson has been charged with animal cruelty.

Sporting some distinctive wounds, the brave dog fitted in perfectly with the courageous North Charleston firefighters for the Charleston Animal Society’s 2017 calendar.

The calendar’s can be purchased online for $20 with all the proceeds going straight to the Charleston Animal Society’s medical fund.

