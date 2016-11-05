WATCH: Bride and dad dance like no one is watching in epic wedding routine

A bride and her father shocked wedding guests with their epic dance routine during the reception.

A four-minute video shows the Utah dad and daughter link arm-in-arm for a traditional bridal waltz to kick off their dance off.

The tempo quickly changed when the music switched to MC Hammer's 'U Can't Touch This'.

New Bride Mikayla Ellison Phillips and her dad man Nathan Ellison donned sunglasses and tore up the floor during the October 8 wedding.

The 400 guests cheered wildly as the duo busted out moves to a mash-up of hits, including Tom Jones and LMFAO.

The pair danced like no one was watching, appearing to have the time of their lives.

Videographer Bethany Petersen, of BP Film & Photo, posted the clip on YouTube saying Mikayla's dad, affectionate now known as Nate-Daddy, asked her to share it as a reminder to fathers of the world to "never pass up a chance to dance with your daughter".

Mr Ellison added the dance was his chance to treat his daughter like a princess, as she deserved.

"The dance started out so sweet and traditional and caught everyone by surprise," Ms Petersen wrote.

"I loved filming Mikayla and her dad's epic and awesome choreographed daddy daughter wedding dance."

The 25-year-old newlywed, who is also a trained dancer, told Good Morning America she and her dad had been rehearsing the dance moves for a week leading up to the special day.

"The most fun thing was seeing my dad and how happy he was. That was a dream fulfilled," she said.

"I'm the oldest and the only girl so that was my dad's only chance to do something like this."

Watch other epic wedding dance videos: