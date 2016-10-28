Half a million Australian Red Cross blood donors hit by security breach

More than half a million Australian blood donors have had their personal data hacked after a major security breach at Red Cross.

The organisation said it had been made aware of the breach and was now trying to contact 550,000 blood donors.

Australian Red Cross blood donor chief executive Shelly Park apologised to the blood donors and said she believed all copies of the data had since been deleted.

"As an organisation, we are still in the process of completing our investigation and we have engaged forensic experts to help us with this," Ms Park said.

"We apologise and we acknowledge that this is unacceptable."

Ms Park insisted that the online forms, dating between 2010 - 2016, did not share information containing "more sensitive medical information".

It’s believed human error was to blame after a file containing donor information was placed on an insecure computer and then accessed by an unauthorised person.

