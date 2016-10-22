Trump brags in video about hiring inexperienced teen who was 'world-class beauty'

A decade-old video of Donald Trump ogling and clutching a woman as he speaks to a crowd has surfaced in which he also brags about hiring a teen based on her looks and describes beautiful women as his "alcoholism".

Trump brags in video about hiring inexperienced teen that was 'world-class beauty'

Addressing a crowd at the San Francisco Learning Annex in 2007, the Republican nominee grabbed a woman from the crowd named Juliet and pulled her to his body as he spoke from a podium.

In the video published YouTube, Mr Trump goes on to say in his trademark braggadocio how he once hired "a beautiful girl, 17 or 18, so beautiful" as a waitress based on her "world-class beauty" despite her total lack of experience.

In the video the real estate mogul also describes hot women as his "alcoholism" and having them in front of him was like leaving a glass of scotch in front of a drunk.

At one point a woman from the crowd asks Mr Trump how many jets he owns and weather she could work on one.

The reality TV star leans over the podium and asks the woman to join him on stage. She obliges, and walks toward the podium among a hail of jeers and wolf whistles from the audience.

The woman, introduced as Juliet, walks toward Mr Trump as he leers at her low-cut blouse.

Pulling Juliet toward him, Mr Trump continues his speech, for which he was paid $1.5 million, which focused on the hiring of the beautiful teen.

"My people said, 'Mr Trump, she has no experience,' so I interviewed her anyway, because she was so beautiful," he said.

He then turns to Juliet and says, "You can work on my plane anytime," keeping his eyes glued to her behind as she walks away.

"Now if she worked on my plane that's like a death wish for me," he adds before going on with his story.

Whether the nine-year-old video will further damage the Republican presidential hopeful's chances is uncertain.

It comes as an 11th woman has stepped forward to accuse the billionaire of sexual assault or harassment.

He continues to trail Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in recent polls with less than three weeks till polling day.