CCTV shows cycling suspects leaving hotel after Kim Kardashian-West robbery

Security footage has been released of the suspected thieves who held Kim Kardashian West at gunpoint and stole more than US$10 million worth of jewellery.

French media released images showing five men approaching and leaving the hotel where the reality star was staying.

The grainy black and white footage starts at 2:19am (local time), and shows three men riding bicycles towards the hotel, followed by two men on foot a short time later.

The men are then seen again at 3:08am, with one of the cyclists appearing to carry a bag, possibly containing stolen goods.

Armed robbers forced their way into Kardashian West’s hotel room at Hôtel de Pourtalès in Paris, France, on October 3, and dragged her out of her bed, wrapped tape around her head before locking her in the bathroom.

The concierge on duty, who was forced to take the five-man gang to the celebrity’s room, said he tried to keep her calm.

"I said, you have to be silent, you know. She sat down on the bed. She asked me, 'Are we going to die?' I said, 'I don't know, how can I know?' She said: 'I have family and babies'. I told her, me too, I have one son. And she began to scream again. That's why he put the tape on her mouth. A long piece of tape, all the way round her head," the man, known as Abdulrahman, said.

The men stole a US$4.5 million ring and a jewellery box containing US$5.6 million worth of other jewels.

The traumatised guard initially tried to put the robbers off by claiming he didn't know who the 35-year-old star was before he was marched to her room "by the scruff of his neck".

Kardashian West’s bodyguard Pascal Duvier was out protecting her sister Kourtney Kardashian when the incident took place.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, younger sister Khloe Kardashian, 32, said the October 3 robbery was "an incredibly traumatic experience for Kim and she's definitely taking some well needed and much deserved time off".

She said she isn't sure when Kim, 35, would make another public appearance, but she batted down rumours that her sister would be leaving the family's reality TV series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.