Byron Bay mum Sara Connor handed over to Bali prosecutor

Australian woman Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor have been handed over to Bali prosecutors over the alleged murder of a local police officer.

The official handover took place this morning when the charged couple were processed and sent to Kerobokan Prison, where they will remain until their trial commences.

Prosecutors have said Connor and Taylor will both be charged with murder, carrying a maximum 15 year jail term, violence causing death which carries a 12 year maximum term and assault causing death which is a seven year maximum.

"We are convinced that we can prove it in court," Chief of General Crime at Denpasar District Attorney, Ketut Maha Agung, told reporters earlier this month.

Surrounded by armed security, the suspects were transported in two separate tactical cars, where it was indicated their trial could commence within the next three weeks.

Taylor emerged from the security vehicle without his trademark dreadlocks, while Connor remained tight-lipped and presented a worried figure.

Denpasar Police Chief Hadi Purnomo said they had been a "little late" in handing the pair over to prosecutors as DNA tests had taken longer than expected to complete.

"We had to send the DNA (sample) to Jakarta to make sure," Colonel Purnomo told reporters.

As well as handing over the accused pair, he said police had also brought a number of other key pieces of evidence, including the clothes they were allegedly wearing during the killing and later burnt in a bid to cover their tracks.

This included Mr Sudarsa's broken hand phone which Connor and Taylor are said to have tried to destroy after the alleged murder was also handed over.

