News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wedding evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames
Wedding party evacuated after luxury retreat goes up in flames for the second time

Byron Bay mum Sara Connor handed over to Bali prosecutor

Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 /

Australian woman Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor have been handed over to Bali prosecutors over the alleged murder of a local police officer.

Lula turns himself in after standoff
1:27

Lula turns himself in after standoff
Spider Crab Chases Underwater Camera and Hugs It
2:18

Spider Crab Chases Underwater Camera and Hugs It
0408_1800_wa_tagging
1:12

Police close in on prolific taggers
0408_1800_wa_shots
0:57

Shooting sparks major Perth manhunt
0408_0700_nat_newsbreak
2:16

News Break - April 8
0408_sun_news
2:42

News Headlines: Sunday 8 April
Lula agrees to surrender to Brazil police
1:25

Lula agrees to surrender to Brazil police
At Least 14 Killed In Canadian Hockey Bus Crash
0:58

At Least 14 Killed In Canadian Hockey Bus Crash
Pre-monsoon season road being built in Rohingya camp
1:04

Pre-monsoon season road being built in Rohingya camp
0407_1800_wa_tourist
1:50

Stabbed tourist refuses to give up
0407_1800_vic_ms
1:20

Melbourne mum in the fight of her life
0407_sun_newsbreak
2:15

News headlines: Saturday 7 April
 

The official handover took place this morning when the charged couple were processed and sent to Kerobokan Prison, where they will remain until their trial commences.

Prosecutors have said Connor and Taylor will both be charged with murder, carrying a maximum 15 year jail term, violence causing death which carries a 12 year maximum term and assault causing death which is a seven year maximum.

Sara Connor and David Taylor are expected to stand trial within the next three weeks, charged with the murder of Bali police officer Wayan Sudarsa.

Connor and Taylor face lengthy prison sentences for their alleged roles in the murder.

"We are convinced that we can prove it in court," Chief of General Crime at Denpasar District Attorney, Ketut Maha Agung, told reporters earlier this month.

Surrounded by armed security, the suspects were transported in two separate tactical cars, where it was indicated their trial could commence within the next three weeks.

British man David Taylor emerged from the car without his trademark dreadlocks. Photo: AAP

Taylor emerged from the security vehicle without his trademark dreadlocks, while Connor remained tight-lipped and presented a worried figure.

Denpasar Police Chief Hadi Purnomo said they had been a "little late" in handing the pair over to prosecutors as DNA tests had taken longer than expected to complete.

"We had to send the DNA (sample) to Jakarta to make sure," Colonel Purnomo told reporters.

A re-enactment of the murder scene. Photo: AAP

British national David Taylor participated in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali. Photo: AAP

As well as handing over the accused pair, he said police had also brought a number of other key pieces of evidence, including the clothes they were allegedly wearing during the killing and later burnt in a bid to cover their tracks.

This included Mr Sudarsa's broken hand phone which Connor and Taylor are said to have tried to destroy after the alleged murder was also handed over.

Top news stories - October 17

Back To Top